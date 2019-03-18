Giant sculpture arrives on barge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Giant 'Messenger' sculpture arrives in Plymouth on barge

Watch as the UK's largest bronze sculpture makes its way into Plymouth for the first time.

Named "Messenger", the 7m (23ft) tall crouching woman, made from 200 individual panels, will be installed outside the Theatre Royal.

Guests will walk between her legs to enter the building.

  • 18 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Bullet sculpture in memory of D-Day dead