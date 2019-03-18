Giant sculpture's journey comes to an end
The UK's "largest bronze sculpture" has finished its journey to Plymouth's Theatre Royal.

Messenger is 7m (23ft) tall, weighs 10 tonnes, and depicts a crouching woman.

It was crafted in Wales by Cornish sculptor Joseph Hillier, and arrived in Plymouth on a barge, before being driven through the streets on a lorry.

