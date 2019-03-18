Media player
Giant sculpture's journey comes to an end
The UK's "largest bronze sculpture" has finished its journey to Plymouth's Theatre Royal.
Messenger is 7m (23ft) tall, weighs 10 tonnes, and depicts a crouching woman.
It was crafted in Wales by Cornish sculptor Joseph Hillier, and arrived in Plymouth on a barge, before being driven through the streets on a lorry.
18 Mar 2019
