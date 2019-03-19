Benefits cheat filmed running at dog show

Video

Investigators have filmed a woman who claimed she couldn't walk running around at a dog show.

Linda Avery, 57, who fraudulently claimed £12,500 in benefits, initially aroused the suspicions of the Department for Work and Pensions when she posted a pictures of herself at the more famous Crufts show.

They then filmed her at this show in Paignton, Devon.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 100 hours of unpaid work, and up to 20 rehabilitation requirement days.