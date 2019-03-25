Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plymouth and Exeter clubs tackle prisoners' reoffending
Two rival football clubs have joined forces to help prevent prisoners from reoffending when they are released.
Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle community trusts have clubbed together to run a project with offenders, with funding from the EFL Trust Innovation Fund.
The project has been trialled at HMP Exeter and could be rolled out across all three Devon prisons.
25 Mar 2019
