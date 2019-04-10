'Baking was just my escape'
'Baking was my escape from anxiety'

A girl who was bullied as a child is using her baking company to help others overcome anxiety.

Georgie Rowe opened a cake shop when she was just 17 years old, and now invites school children to learn too.

She said they come in for a couple of hours a week "to forget everything, and concentrate on baking cakes".

