Silent movie photo collection uncovered after decades
A collection of images from 1920s silent movies has resurfaced after decades.
Twenty boxes of promotional photos and film set pictures were found in collector Townley Cooke's archives after his death.
He left them all to the Bill Douglas Cinema Museum at the University of Exeter, where they are now available to the public.
12 Apr 2019
