Thai cave rescue diver freed from cave
Cave rescue diver Josh Bratchley 'wanted pizza'

A diver who was rescued after being stuck underground for 28 hours said he was fine and asked if he could have a pizza.

Josh Bratchley, who helped to save the Thai cave schoolboys, had to be rescued from a cave himself after becoming trapped.

  • 18 Apr 2019