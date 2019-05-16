Baby civet to be hand-reared by zoo
Newquay Zoo hand-rears endangered baby Owston's civet

A rare species of endangered civet is being hand-reared by Newquay Zoo.

No Owston's civet has ever survived more than two months being brought up by hand before.

The jungle mammal, which is native to Vietnam, Laos and China, is one of just 17 in captivity in the world.

