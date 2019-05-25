Pianoman
Devon piano player's quest for pub knees-ups

Trevor Woodison is touring South West pubs trying to find which of them still has a playable piano.

He then offers to tune the instrument and for a small fee provide an evening's entertainment.

So far he has catalogued more than 80 neglected pianos in his mission to bring back the traditional knees up.

