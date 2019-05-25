Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Devon piano player's quest for pub knees-ups
Trevor Woodison is touring South West pubs trying to find which of them still has a playable piano.
He then offers to tune the instrument and for a small fee provide an evening's entertainment.
So far he has catalogued more than 80 neglected pianos in his mission to bring back the traditional knees up.
25 May 2019
