Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd's bottling of a hotel barman was caught on CCTV.

Shepherd, 31, has been jailed for four years for attacking the former soldier in Moretonhampstead, Newton Abbot, Devon, in March 2018.

He fled the UK after the attack, before being extradited back to face justice, and is currently serving six years in prison for the killing of Charlotte Brown, 24, in a speedboat crash on the River Thames, in December 2015.

During hearings at Exeter Crown Court on the attack, the jury was shown CCTV footage of Shepherd slamming the vodka bottle into the head of barman David Beech, who had asked the defendant and a drunken friend to leave.