Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy saved after horror river fall in Dartmoor
A boy who hit his head on rocks after falling into a river was saved by his two friends.
Will Hodge-Brooks, 16, was knocked unconscious after slipping off a rope swing, but survived thanks to the quick response of his friends, who had just completed a lifeguard course.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window