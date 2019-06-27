Boy saved after horror river fall
A boy who hit his head on rocks after falling into a river was saved by his two friends.

Will Hodge-Brooks, 16, was knocked unconscious after slipping off a rope swing, but survived thanks to the quick response of his friends, who had just completed a lifeguard course.

