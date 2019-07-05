Video

Far-right extremist Tristan Morgan, who set fire to a synagogue on a day commemorating the Holocaust, has been locked up in hospital indefinitely.

He laughed after he set fire to the synagogue in Exeter, Devon, the Old Bailey heard.

Morgan, from the city, was spotted near the site carrying a petrol can as smoke spewed from the 18th Century building on 21 July 2018.

CCTV footage showed how Morgan's hair and face was caught by the blast from the fire which left him with burns to his hands, forehead and hair.