Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elmer's Big Parade elephants go on display in Plymouth
A parade of 40 colourful and unique elephants has arrived in Plymouth.
Elmer's Big Parade in support of St Luke's Hospice can be seen in the city for 10 weeks over the summer
The elephant statues painted by artists form a trail around the city.
They are based on Plymouth-born author David McKee's children's book creation Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.
Similar trails are taking place in Ipswich and Tyne and Wear.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
09 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-48912577/elmer-s-big-parade-elephants-go-on-display-in-plymouthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window