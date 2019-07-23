Video

A navy dockyard worker "could have been killed" when more than five tonnes of metal weights toppled over, a court heard.

The weights narrowly missed Allan Jones at Devonport Royal Dockyard (DRD) in Plymouth last September, said the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

It happened in No 9 dock where a £200m refit of a Royal Navy Trident submarine HMS Vanguard is taking place.

DRD admitted breaching crane regulations.