Devonport nuclear sub dock worker dodged toppling 5 tonne weights
A navy dockyard worker "could have been killed" when more than five tonnes of metal weights toppled over, a court heard.
The weights narrowly missed Allan Jones at Devonport Royal Dockyard (DRD) in Plymouth last September, said the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).
It happened in No 9 dock where a £200m refit of a Royal Navy Trident submarine HMS Vanguard is taking place.
DRD admitted breaching crane regulations.
23 Jul 2019
