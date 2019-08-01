Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plymouth graduate: 'I want to stop snakes being killed for fashion'
Thousands of snakes are killed every year for fashion items like handbags, according to campaigners.
But Plymouth designer Molly Allen, 21, has come up with a fashion range that ensures the reptiles are unharmed.
She uses the skins which are shed naturally as the snakes grow, picking them up from pet shops and owners via social media.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
01 Aug 2019
