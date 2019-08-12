Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kingsbridge tractor football in a league of its own
The football season has started and in Devon tractor enthusiasts are taking the sport to another level.
Tractor football was the name of the game at the South Hams Vintage Rally.
It was thought to be the first time the sport has been seen in the South West and the result was the tractors came out winners.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-49314716/kingsbridge-tractor-football-in-a-league-of-its-ownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window