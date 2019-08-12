Tractor football in a league of its own
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kingsbridge tractor football in a league of its own

The football season has started and in Devon tractor enthusiasts are taking the sport to another level.

Tractor football was the name of the game at the South Hams Vintage Rally.

It was thought to be the first time the sport has been seen in the South West and the result was the tractors came out winners.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 12 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Tractor-tastic!