British Firework Championships winner crowned
The winner of the British Firework Championships has been announced.
Five of the country's top firework companies each produced a 10-minute display to wow the judges and crowds.
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Plymouth for the second and last day of the championships on Thursday.
16 Aug 2019
