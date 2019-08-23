Video

A lorry driver's dashcam captured the moment a dog walked away from a dramatic caravan crash.

Footage shows the home-on-wheels, which was being towed by a 4x4, swerve across the A380 in Devon before rolling over.

Just before the vehicles come to rest, a dog can be seen walking across the central reservation.

Neither of the two people in the Toyota towing the caravan was seriously injured.

Lorry driver Dan Combellack, who captured the incident on his cab camera, said: "If there had been anyone in the rear of the car it could have been very different because the roof was caved in."

Both carriageways of the road at Drum Bridges between Exeter and Newton Abbot were blocked for about four hours after the crash at about 12:50 BST on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police advised bank holiday drivers to make "some simple safety checks before you set off, especially if what you're towing hasn't been used for some time".