Chloe Aston used to busk with a guitar, but when she found her fingers hurting through hours of strumming, she and her dad didn't exactly choose the obvious solution.

They came up with the piano-on-a-bike, which has made Chloe a bit of a celebrity around her home town of Ilfracombe, Devon.

She and dad Lee built the unusual form of transport together and it comes with a built-in mixer, amplifier and headset.