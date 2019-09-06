Drug gang share videos on social media

Video

Members of a gang who used children as young as 13 to deliver drugs have been jailed.

The group was selling up to £10,000 of drugs per week to local users in Exeter, Devon, and moving the money to London where they were from.

Five gang members previously admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and two were found guilty at trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Judge Timothy Rose said so-called county lines was a "despicable trade".

The video shows them flaunting large amounts of cash, and mocking police, saying "they can never defeat us".