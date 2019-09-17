Former criminal is top chef
'You can turn your life around' says top chef

Chef Jamie Roger's restaurant, Twenty Seven, in Kingsbridge, Devon, has just won South West Restaurant of the Year at the Taste of the West awards.

He was expelled from school in Year 7 and later sent to a young offenders institution at the age of 15.

He says hard work can get you anywhere, even if you do not have the best start in life.

