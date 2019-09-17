Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You can turn your life around' says top chef
Chef Jamie Roger's restaurant, Twenty Seven, in Kingsbridge, Devon, has just won South West Restaurant of the Year at the Taste of the West awards.
He was expelled from school in Year 7 and later sent to a young offenders institution at the age of 15.
He says hard work can get you anywhere, even if you do not have the best start in life.
17 Sep 2019
