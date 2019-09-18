Media player
Mary Truell: The 91-year-old walking 91 miles
A 91-year-old woman is walking 91 miles (146km) to raise money for her local wildlife trust.
Mary Truell is only recording the walking she does within the boundaries of Devon's nature reserves as she tries to reach her total.
With 24 miles left, she's already passed her £3,000 fundraising target.
18 Sep 2019
