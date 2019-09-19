Media player
The Devon man who keeps a check on bird numbers
There has been a dramatic drop in the number of breeding birds found on farmland in the UK, according to ornithologists.
Government data suggests changes in farming practices in the 1970s and 1980s have contributed to what is happening.
But climate change and the loss of habitat are also important factors.
The BBC went to meet "ringer" Dave Scott from Devon who carefully traps, identifies and then releases birds back into the wild.
