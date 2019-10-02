Media player
Thomas Cook: Rachel Murrell walks 200 miles to quiz bosses
A former cabin manager at Thomas Cook is walking from Devon to London to question bosses about their management of the collapsed airline.
Rachel Murrell, 41, is walking 25 miles per day, and hopes to arrive in Westminster by the weekend, when she will join her colleagues' protests and demand for answers from the government.
02 Oct 2019
