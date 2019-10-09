Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bikespace: 'Learning to fix bikes the only reason I sat GCSEs'
Special constable Jack Edgecombe was excluded from three schools because of his behaviour.
But a spell with a Plymouth organisation Bikespace turned his life around.
He says learning how to fix bikes and his mother were the only reasons he sat any of his GCSEs.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-49977387/bikespace-learning-to-fix-bikes-the-only-reason-i-sat-gcsesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window