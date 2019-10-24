Media player
Exeter woman: 'I'm fed up with street harassment'
Rebecca Broad, 24, had been walking a dog on a sunny Sunday afternoon when she "got catcalled out of a car out of the blue".
A few months earlier another man in a car threatened to rape her.
Rebecca tweeted out her anger and Devon and Cornwall commissioner Alison Hernandez responded with a call for better reporting of the problem.
Here the two women discuss what can be done to end street harassment.
24 Oct 2019
