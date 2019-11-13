Media player
The women carving out a new life in carpentry
A carpentry course is aiming to help women who are either on probation or unemployed improve their lives.
Funded by the so-called "Tampon Tax" - a 5% VAT charge on sanitary products - Women Build has even inspired one student to return to college to take her GCSEs.
13 Nov 2019
