Video

PC Glen Baird, 46, spent eight years as a detective investigating child abuse cases.

But that ended when the Devon and Cornwall officer said he "collapsed" from anxiety and stress.

He was diagnosed with PTSD, which a study by the University of Surrey last year said affected more than a third of police officers investigating child sexual abuse.

Professor John Harrison, chief medical officer at Devon and Cornwall Police. said dealing with child sexual abuse was "one of the most extreme examples" and "we fully recognise the potential impact on officers and staff who work in this area".

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris