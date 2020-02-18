How to grow your own sponge?
Sustainable sponges: How to grow your own loofah

Gardeners at a National Trust property have been growing their own sponges to use in the kitchen and help reduce plastic waste.

The loofahs are grown from the luffa plant and are similar to growing courgettes.

Sam Brown, a gardener at Knightshayes, said an individual would need to grow about five or six plants to be sufficient for a year.

Video journalist: Charley Adams

