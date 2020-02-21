Media player
Relighting the candle wax destined for landfill
Two men's love of candle making and recycling is behind an idea to re-use candle wax destined for landfill.
Richard Hills-Ingyon and Sargon Latchin wanted to re-use a material "that no-one had thought of".
The wax comes from churches, cathedrals, donations from members of the public, plus restaurants and hotels.
They have various collection points, including Bath Abbey.
Video journalist: Charley Adams
21 Feb 2020
