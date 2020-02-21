Relighting the candle wax destined for landfill
Video

Two men's love of candle making and recycling is behind an idea to re-use candle wax destined for landfill.

Richard Hills-Ingyon and Sargon Latchin wanted to re-use a material "that no-one had thought of".

The wax comes from churches, cathedrals, donations from members of the public, plus restaurants and hotels.

They have various collection points, including Bath Abbey.

Video journalist: Charley Adams

