Meet the mullet master

Mulletfest winner Rob Ayton learned to love 'ironic' haircut
Graphic designer and skateboarder Rob Ayton, 31, has just added another title to his name: Top international mullet at Mulletfest 2020.
The annual event is held in Kurri Kurri, a small town in New South Wales, Australia.
Rob, from Bideford, Devon, says he was never a fan of the mullet and only got one "for a laugh" three years ago.
But the much-maligned style has grown on him.
06 Mar 2020
