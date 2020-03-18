Fears for asthma backpacker 'trapped' in Peru

Media player
Coronavirus: Fears for asthma and diabetes backpacker 'trapped' in Peru
A backpacker "trapped" in Peru is among more than 250 travellers trying to get back to the UK after flights out of the country were suspended.
Tom Brewerton, 27, has asthma and diabetes and has self-isolated in a Lima hotel room amid concerns about the effects of Coronavirus on asthmatics.
He fears that his supplies of insulin will run out before flights resume.
UK charity the Lucie Blackman Trust is working with Mr Brewerton and other travellers to get them back to the UK.
