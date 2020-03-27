Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Dad starts live cooking show to entertain children
A dad has started a live social media cooking show as food inspiration for those self-isolating, and to keep his children entertained.
Mike Trower, four-year-old Cody and two-year-old Lara have been isolating for the last week, but started Let’s Go Cook to get other children interested in what they’re eating.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, they had been using their YouTube channel "Cooking with Cody" to help give back to a homeless shelter which supported them last year.
27 Mar 2020
