Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Villagers sing for neighbour's 100th birthday
Villagers came out of their homes to celebrate a neighbour's 100th birthday.
George Hamilton’s celebrations may not have been quite what he would have expected, but his neighbours in Witheridge, north Devon, led the singing - all from a safe distance.
-
04 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-52166475/coronavirus-villagers-sing-for-neighbour-s-100th-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window