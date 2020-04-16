Media player
Coronavirus: Son sets up support group after dad's death
A man from Torquay who lost his father to Covid-19 has set up a support group to help other families who have lost loved ones.
Liam Meyer's father died on 29 March after being admitted to Torbay hospital with coronavirus.
He died after spending a week in intensive care.
Liam has set up a Facebook group called Alone Together for people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic to talk to each other.
16 Apr 2020
