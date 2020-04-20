Media player
Capital Air: The isolation bag for coronavirus patients
An air ambulance service in Exeter is using an isolation bag to keep staff and patients safe.
A portable negative pressure isolation unit is a “semi-rigid bag” which lets air in, but not out.
Capital Air Ambulance has been using it to transport coronavirus patients home from around Europe, while keeping their staff isolated from the disease.
20 Apr 2020
