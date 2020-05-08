VE Day remembered by care home residents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

VE Day anniversary: Care home residents recall celebrations

Care home residents in Devon and Cornwall have been sharing their memories of 75 years ago on Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

On 8 May 1945 Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced the German surrender and the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.

The historic moment saw celebrations break out across the country.

  • 08 May 2020
Go to next video: 'Our dad wrote the VE peace document'