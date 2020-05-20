Should I send my children back to school?
As some primary schools prepare to reopen in June, parents discuss whether they are sending their children back to school.

The government says schools should begin reopening for more pupils from 1 June.

However, there is disagreement over whether it is safe for children and staff to do so.

