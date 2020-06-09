Boy's marathon 'for the superheroes of the NHS'
Boy, 6, runs the distance of a marathon in costumes 'for the superheroes of the NHS'

A six-year-old boy from Plymouth has run a mile a day 26 times to raise money for the NHS.

Ollie, chose a different costume for each of his runs, finishing - appropriately - dressed as a doctor.

  • 09 Jun 2020
