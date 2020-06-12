‘The currency of kindness’
Matt Harvey lockdown poem describes ‘currency of kindness’

A poem written by Matt Harvey has been animated by a team of about 20 students working from home.

Mr Harvey, from Dartington in Devon, is a well-known poet, and wrote his piece “Hi Coronavirus Watha” about six weeks ago.

Students from the Falmouth School of Art put together a team of animators to bring it to life.

