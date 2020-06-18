Researcher flies to Iceland to study Arctic terns

Video

A researcher who managed to fly from the UK to Iceland during lockdown has said how grateful she is to be able to continue her research.

Dr Lucy Hawkes from the University of Exeter is studying the migration patterns of Arctic terns in an effort to find out why their numbers are declining.

Through GPS, the team is able to track the routes taken by the terns, which migrate between more than 43,000 miles (70,000km) every year.