Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crazy for cakes: The young baker taking Plymouth by storm
A bakery owner felt forced to shut the shop again after months of lockdown when she threw open her doors and prompted long queues down the street, making it difficult for customers to social distance.
Mila's Bakery in Plymouth has just celebrated its one-year anniversary.
When lockdown began owner Paige Brown, turned to a weekly online delivery service, which has sold out within minutes each week.
She says she is "chuffed" people are going "crazy" for her bakes.
Video: By Charley Adams and Hayley Westcott
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-53248087/crazy-for-cakes-the-young-baker-taking-plymouth-by-stormRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window