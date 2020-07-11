Escaping to space in lockdown
An astronomer and an astrophotographer have been using their knowledge of space to escape the effects of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Armed with a telescope and a camera, Rob Tilsley and Chris Wright have been capturing the night sky around Devon and Cornwall.

They said it was a way of connecting with people around the world, as well as alleviating mental health anxieties.

