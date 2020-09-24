A family is completing 18,000 burpees to raise money for the cancer charity which helped their poorly son.

Two-year-old Harris Rae, from Plymouth, Devon, was diagnosed with a kidney tumour in July.

After months spent in and out of hospital, he has marked the end of his treatment by ringing a bell at his local hospital.

The charity, CLIC Sargent, helped the family with accommodation and support while Harris was at Bristol Children's Hospital.

They say they want to give something back to the "amazing" staff.