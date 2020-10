After 150 years the oldest golf course in England has had to be partially redesigned because of coastal erosion.

The Royal North Devon Golf Course in Westward Ho!, Devon, was created in 1864, and has changed little in that time, until now.

Both the seventh and eighth holes have had to be moved.

Club secretary Mark Evans said: "It is very sad to lose the holes after more than 150 years."

By Johnny O'Shea