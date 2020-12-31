Boy raises £98k sleeping in tent for 270 nights

An 11-year-old boy has been sleeping in a tent in his back garden for more than 270 days in memory of two family friends.

Max Woosey, from Braunton, was inspired after his friend and neighbour Rick, who died in February from cancer, left him a tent and told him to have an adventure in it.

He has slept out during Christmas, even when Storm Bella brought high winds and heavy rain to the UK.

Max has raised more than £98,000 for the North Devon Hospice that cared for Rick and his wife in their final days.