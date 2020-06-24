Brendon Prince, 48, is planning to be the first person to paddleboard around the UK mainland.

The epic challenge is due to start on 24 April, weather permitting, and he hopes to complete it within 90 days.

Mr Prince, from Torquay in Devon, wants to spread the message about water safety after the drowning of three people at a Cornwall beach in October 2014.

The off-duty lifeguard pulled two people from the water at Mawgan Porth and tried in vain to save their lives.