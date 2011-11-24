What is it like to have delirium?

After a planned procedure, Lou Gallie was admitted to intensive care following complications.

During her stay at Derriford Hospital in 2018, she experienced delirium - an acute confusional state.

For Ms Gallie this involved intense hallucinations which felt real and as if they lasted for weeks.

She told her story to the BBC, which was visualised by animators from Plymouth School of Art, to raise awareness.

Animation by Charlotte Wishart and Bryan Wallen. Produced by Chris Quevatre.