A woman has set herself the challenge of swimming around a pier 365 times in a year.

Allie Dart, 43, started the challenge in October and has been joined by friends and supporters on her daily swims around the 240m (787ft) pier in Paignton, Devon.

With changing weather and sea conditions, she said "no two swims have been the same".

She is raising money for the Marine Conservation Society and the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.