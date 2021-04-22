Ahead of the upcoming local elections, BBC News has been speaking to young people from across the region.

Some said they felt more engaged with global issues, but still felt it was important to vote in council elections.

Voters will head to the polls to elect councillors across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on 6 May.

They will also be choosing a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) after elections were postponed in May 2020 due to coronavirus.